Police investigation of Trevor Bauer handed to prosecutors

Trevor Bauer has almost certainly thrown his last pitch of the 2021 season. At the very least, we will not be seeing the right-hander in the playoffs. Bauer had his paid administrative leave extended for a seventh time on Friday, so he will be away from the Los Angeles Dodgers through at least Sept. 3. That also means Bauer will not be eligible to be on the team’s postseason roster, as he would have had to return by Aug. 31 for that.