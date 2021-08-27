Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Update: One Very Critical Condition, One Stable Condition In Two Different Shootings As Gun Violence Breaks Out In The City Of Trenton

Posted by 
MidJersey.News
MidJersey.News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Person is still alive but in very critical condition. 7:30 p.m. Update: The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. this morning in the first block of Kirkbride Avenue in Trenton. The victim, a 21-year-old Trenton male, was shot multiple times and arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The victim remains in critical condition at this time. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jessica Sense at 609-989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

midjersey.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
MidJersey.News

MidJersey.News

Trenton, NJ
359
Followers
572
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

 http://midjersey.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Capital Health Paramedics#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Aberdeen Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Police Standoff Ends Peacefully In Aberdeen

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A nearly five-hour police standoff with an armed suspect in Aberdeen ended peacefully when the man was taken into custody this afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and Aberdeen Township Police Chief Alan Geyer jointly announced Saturday. Criminal charges are pending against 45-year-old Wilbert Hickman. Members...
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Hamilton

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 4, 2021, at approximately 9:26 p.m., a motor vehicle crash occurred on Hamilton Avenue at the intersection of Cypress Lane. Taris Hall of Trenton NJ was operating a red Honda CR style dirt bike east on Hamilton Ave. when he collided with a 2019 GMC Terrain operated by Kathryn Jablonski of Hamilton. Mr. Hall was unresponsive at the scene of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics from Capital Health System at Fuld.
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

South Brunswick Police Investigate Serious Crash That Critically Injured 22-year-old Driver

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police continue to investigate a crash from Wednesday morning September 1, that critically injured a 22-year-old Middlesex County man. At 6:35 AM South Brunswick Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 522 at Ridge Road / East Gate Drive. The crash occurred when the driver of a 2014 Ford pickup truck headed east on Route 522 failed to stop for a red traffic signal and impacted a 2017 Toyota Corolla which was crossing over the intersection from East Gate Drive to Ridge Road. The impact of the crash pushed the Toyota into a guardrail and trapped the driver. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to the crash and extricated the 22-year-old driver. South Brunswick EMS and paramedics transported the driver to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. He is listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Hero Police Officers Locate And Rescue Man From Inferno In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR (MERCER)– On Friday, September 3, 2021 at approximately 2:50 p.m., patrol units responded to an abandoned building at 82 Hickory Corner Road Extension, between Route 130 and Mercer Street for a report of a structure fire. A passer by observed fire in the ceiling of the structure and called 911. Upon the arrival of patrol officers shortly after, flames were observed from the exterior of the structure. Patrol officers Robert Galvin and Michael Adelung quickly made entry and located a disoriented and injured individual. The individual was immediately extracted from the building and assessed by emergency medical responders. The individual was then transported by ambulance to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton for smoke inhalation and undetermined fire related injuries. Fire personnel from East Windsor and several surrounding towns responded to extinguish the fire. The structure sustained heavy fire and water damage. The cause and source of the fire are currently unknown as the incident remains under investigation by the East Windsor Township Police Department.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

East Windsor Police Blotter For Week Ending September 1, 2021

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–The East Windsor Township Police Department initiated the following police reports through Wednesday, September 1, 2021. 1) Hindering/Obstructing Location: Windsor Crossing Time/Date: 9:10 PM, 8/26/2021. The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing a vehicle parked in a fire lane and leave the area going the...
Hamilton Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

The Nottingham Tavern Burglarized

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On August 31,2021, Hamilton Police were detailed to The Nottingham Tavern at 9 Mercer Street on a burglary to the business. Responding officers were advised by the owner of the business that some unknown person broke into the business at approximately 12:30 AM August 30,2021. Entry was gained through a forced open rear door to the business. Once inside the suspect removed several bottles of alcohol and two laptop I-Pads. The suspect left the scene in what appears to be a light color Cadillac SUV with no visible front license plate. The approximate value of the theft is $2,000 dollars.
Robbinsville, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Robbinsville Monthly Police Blotter For August 2021

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–Robbinsville Township Police Department Blotter for August 2021:. Charged and released pending Court. Charged and released pending Court. Charged and released pending Court. Narcotics. Date: August 12, 2021. Time: 1356. Location: Route # 130. Reporting Officer: Patrolman Justin McLaughlin. Accused: Jamison Parker Age 36. Roosevelt, NJ. Charged: Unlawful...
Farmingdale, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Officer Involved in Fatal Police Encounter in Farmingdale on October 18, 2019

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–FARMINGDALE, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Charles Tsakiris, 38, of Farmingdale, N.J., who was fatally shot by an officer of the Howell Township Police Department on October 18, 2019. As required by statute, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury. According to available evidence, including video from a body worn camera and the statement of a civilian witness, Mr. Tsakiris advanced at the officer with a knife after the officer responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Shot And Killed In Shooting On West Hanover Street In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—Around 8:55 p.m. Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, and Capital Paramedics were detailed to the 400 Block of West Hanover Street for a shooting. Initial reports is that the victim was shot multiple times and in the face. CPR and other life saving efforts was reportedly being performed on the victim. TEMS and paramedics transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center and a “trauma alert” was called. The man was reported deceased a short time later.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Man Killed In Trenton Shooting Identified

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Police responded to the 400 block of West Hanover Street just before 9 p.m. on Monday, August 30, on a Shot Spotter activation....
Berkeley Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Lighting Strike Kills Lifeguard Injures 7 Others In Berkley Township

BERKLEY TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Around 4:35 p.m. thunderstorm moving though the area approximately 4 miles to the north of Berkley Township in the Lavallette area generated a lighting bolt that hit the beach in the area of 21st Avenue. This area of Berkley Township is also known as South Seaside Park. The lighting bolt hit a Berkley Township lifeguard who was later pronounced dead and the bolt also injured at least seven more people. Rescue efforts were made and a helicopter was called, other victims of the lighting strike were transported to Community Medical Center, RWJ Barnabas Health in Toms River. The victims were transported by multiple EMS agencies operating at the scene.
East Windsor, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Motorcyclist Walks Away From NJ Turnpike Crash In East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–At 12:13 p.m. the Robbinsville Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the NJ Turnpike for a motorcycle down in the area of 65.4 South Bound inner roadway by the Old York Road overpass. While responding there were reports of up to three motorcycles down but that ended up to be fellow motorcyclists stopping to help. Some good Samaritans stopping to help, some even ran across six lanes from the shoulder of the outer roadway to the inner roadway Jersey barrier. East Windsor First Aid Squad was added due to the reports of multiple bikes down. When the ambulance arrived they reported that it was a one motorcycle accident and were performing an evaluation. Robbinsville arrived and blocked the shoulder and EMS stood. The motorcyclist was able to walk away from the accident and ended up refusing medical transportation and was able to leave on his own power on the motorcycle.
Middlesex County, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Middlesex County Hazardous Materials Team Technician Died This Morning Responding To Call For Service On NJ Turnpike

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–A tractor trailer overturned and crashed this morning on the New Jersey Turnpike at 6:17 a.m. at interchange 8A as earlier reported by MidJersey.News A Freightliner tractor trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned on the ramp. Middlesex County Hazmat was requested and responded to the scene. Since...
Lawrence Township, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Pickup Truck Fire Closes I-295 In Lawrence Township

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around noon the Lawrence Township Fire Department was sent to I-295 North Bound at 68.8 mile marker for a pickup truck fire. The pickup truck was carrying extra fuel at the time and was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Once the fire was extinguished the highway was reopened. No other information is available at this time.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Breaking: Reports Of Man Shot In Face In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton EMS and Police were detailed to the area of North Clinton Ave. and Dickinson Street for a male shot to the face just before 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival it was reported police found the injured man suffering a gunshot wound to the mouth area. Trenton EMS quickly transported the victim to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment. It appeared that detectives from the Shooting Response Team were working the scene. No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy