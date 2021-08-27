Update: One Very Critical Condition, One Stable Condition In Two Different Shootings As Gun Violence Breaks Out In The City Of Trenton

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–At 12:13 p.m. the Robbinsville Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the NJ Turnpike for a motorcycle down in the area of 65.4 South Bound inner roadway by the Old York Road overpass. While responding there were reports of up to three motorcycles down but that ended up to be fellow motorcyclists stopping to help. Some good Samaritans stopping to help, some even ran across six lanes from the shoulder of the outer roadway to the inner roadway Jersey barrier. East Windsor First Aid Squad was added due to the reports of multiple bikes down. When the ambulance arrived they reported that it was a one motorcycle accident and were performing an evaluation. Robbinsville arrived and blocked the shoulder and EMS stood. The motorcyclist was able to walk away from the accident and ended up refusing medical transportation and was able to leave on his own power on the motorcycle.