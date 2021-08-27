Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Ethereum, BB, LCID, BIG

By Bret Kenwell
InvestorPlace
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears were looking for the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Symposium to sink stocks from the highs. Some were well-known traders too. But in the end, stocks powered to new all-time highs on the day. Let’s look at a few top stock trades going into next week. Top Stock Trades for...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb#Lcid#The Federal Reserve#Ethereum Ethereum#Ccc#Eth Usd#Btc Usd#Blackberry#Lucid Motors#Lordstown Motors#Big Lots#Future Blue Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Chinese Tech Stocks To Sell Before Regulators Kill Them

Chinese tech stocks have been having a dreadful summer. The cause of the selling is clear: Beijing is making major power moves. A month ago, China shocked investors by declaring that its for-profit education industry would no longer be allowed to operate. Education firms will need to transition to non-profit roles or shut down services entirely. Chinese education stocks have fallen 80% or more so far this year.
Stocksseeitmarket.com

Microsoft Stock (MSFT) Set To Correct… But Elliott Wave 5 Awaits

Our expectation for Microsoft shares (NASDAQ:MSFT) is similar to what we described at the beginning of the summer for the broader NASDAQ index – specifically that it is working on forming its penultimate high in the climb from March 2020. An autumn correction should lead to a final attempt to...
Stocksinvesting.com

This Electricity Stock to Energize Your Trading

CESC (NS: CESC ) (Calcutta Energy Supply Corporation) Limited is a flagship company of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. It distributes electricity with an embedded generation facility across 567 square kilometres of its licensed areas in West Bengal. The share is trading at around a 5% discount to its all-time high / 52- week high level. The 52-week high and 52-week low range is Rs 871 – Rs 553.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin joins Ethereum, Dogecoin showing gains early Monday morning

Bitcoin was trading 3.45% higher on Monday morning. The price was around $51,788 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,934 (+1.04%) and 31 cents (+4.48%) per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. The head of Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Monday creating a regulatory regime for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading higher by 3.7% at $48,800. Ethereum is trading higher by 7.5%...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Ethereum's Next Big Upgrade Could Boost Its Value

Ethereum is a popular cryptocurrency that gains value from its many practical, real-world uses in enabling financial transactions online. An upcoming change to how the currency works could help it steadily grow a little more valuable with each transaction. Big financial firms are taking a greater interest in the currency...
Commodities & Futureinsidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trade Enters New Higher Zones

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto trade enters new higher zones close to the levels of previous high-time high trading zones achieved around May this year. The $3,500 value formerly been the area of long-trading resistance breached by the bullish candlestick that occurred on the first day’s session of this month, propelling price for more upsides in the following days. Today’s candlestick takes its form under the resistance line at $4,000 on a lighter note. The 14-day SMA and the bullish trend-line draw alongside over the 50-day SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators in the overbought region with the lines slightly crossed southbound within it. That gives a warning signal that the pressures to the north side are getting a reduction on a gradual process.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

5 Top Stocks Gainers for Friday: MongoDB, Broadcom, DocuSign

U.S. stocks turned lower Friday as investors reacted to data showing a sharp decline in August hiring that could define the pace of Federal Reserve tapering over the coming months. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:. 1. MongoDB | Increase 24%. Shares of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

DocuSign Stock: Is It a Buy?

The company's fiscal second-quarter revenue and earnings per share both easily beat analyst estimates. Its long-term growth story remains promising. The e-signature specialist's free cash flow is surging. Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) surged higher on Friday as investors cheered the company's strong fiscal second-quarter results. Analysts raved about the company's...
StocksBenzinga

Texas Capital Bancshares Insider Trades $249.67 Thousand In Company Stock

Timothy Storms, Chief Risk Officer at Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI), made a large insider buy on September 2, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares at a price of $59.83 per share. The total transaction amounted to $249,671.
Stocksinvestmentu.com

5 Best Lithium Penny Stocks to Buy in 2021

Buying some great lithium penny stocks right now might build your investment many-fold. Penny stocks can be great vehicles for wealth if they’re used correctly. They have great potential for big gains. Most of them have small market caps, giving them lots of room to grow. Electric vehicles are gaining...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

Applied Materials' equipment is helping chip fabs increase the complexity of their manufacturing capabilities. Arista Networks is helping build a faster internet that can handle increasingly complex services. Nvidia is now one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, and it's not losing much steam. A new tech hardware upgrade cycle...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Nasdaq Nets Another Record Close, ‘TQQQ’ Leverages Gains

Weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest since the Covid shutdown began last year, and the Nasdaq and S&P both closed at record highs yet again as investors showed their confidence in current economic conditions. According to CNBC, the first-time unemployment insurance claims were 340,000 for the week, their lowest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy