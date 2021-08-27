4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Ethereum, BB, LCID, BIG

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart reveals that the crypto trade enters new higher zones close to the levels of previous high-time high trading zones achieved around May this year. The $3,500 value formerly been the area of long-trading resistance breached by the bullish candlestick that occurred on the first day’s session of this month, propelling price for more upsides in the following days. Today’s candlestick takes its form under the resistance line at $4,000 on a lighter note. The 14-day SMA and the bullish trend-line draw alongside over the 50-day SMA. The Stochastic Oscillators in the overbought region with the lines slightly crossed southbound within it. That gives a warning signal that the pressures to the north side are getting a reduction on a gradual process.