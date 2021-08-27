Eight Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 21st to August 27th
In 1985, Peter Moore designed two of the most iconic sneakers of the modern-age: the Air Jordan 1 and Nike Dunk. Over the last 36 years, both silhouettes have had varying degrees of popularity and attention from NIKE, Inc., with the last three years in particular serving as some of the most successful in the two models’ lifespan. As 2021’s end inches closer, Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe and its near-identical counterpart continue to add more compelling styles to their extensive rosters. “Dark Marina Blue,” “Pink Velvet” and silver are just some of the tones that’ve been previewed as arriving soon on Moore’s two creations.sneakernews.com
