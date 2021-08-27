Why Count Me In is in the News after Landing on Netlfix?
Count Me In is a documentary in which more than a dozen drummers who tells the history of modern drumming. Mark Lo directs it, and it is written by Claire Ferguson, Sarah Jobling, and Mark Lo. It aired on Netflix UK on August 24, 2021. It is a modern-day documentary that inspires us in some way and tells us not to give up on our dreams. In this documentary, some great personalities of the drumming field share their personal life experiences and struggles in life and how they overcome them.
