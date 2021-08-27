Cancel
Congressional Republicans tour Fort McCoy, express concern over refugees’ status

By Jamie Perez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MCCOY, Wis. — Five Republican Congress members of the State Congressional delegation toured Fort McCoy this afternoon where thousands of refugees are staying. Rep. Mike Gallagher, Rep. Byran Steil, Rep. Tom Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald all agreed that they were glad they were able to see the conditions the refugees were living in but said they were concerned that they left with more questions than answers.

