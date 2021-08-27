Volkswagen's Manual Transmissions Will All Die: Report

The Toyota GR Supra wouldn't have existed were it not for BMW's involvement, but that association also means that the Supra can be subject to BMW recalls. The first of these came to light in 2019 and was minor. Like a later recall from November 2020, it affected both the Toyota Supra and the BMW Z4 which are both built by Magna. This came about as a result of an issue with improperly welded fuel tanks. A couple of days ago, another BMW recall was announced, and this affected BMW, Mini, Rolls-Royce, and again, Toyota's Supra. The recall woes are not over though, as BMW has announced another that could affect the braking system.