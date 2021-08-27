Volkswagen's Manual Transmissions Will All Die: Report
If you look deep in your heart, however much you didn't want to admit it, you know that the manual transmission will not survive the transition to a majority-EV world. At least in mainstream vehicles; it's likely that specialty offerings will continue on with shift-it-yourself options until, perhaps, some entity's regulations drive the final nail in the coffin. For now, a small number of endangered survivors struggle for existence on the margins of the balance sheets. Volkswagen, for a short time, will be one of them. But by 2023, it's game over—sort of.www.motortrend.com
