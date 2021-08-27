Cancel
Volkswagen's Manual Transmissions Will All Die: Report

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look deep in your heart, however much you didn't want to admit it, you know that the manual transmission will not survive the transition to a majority-EV world. At least in mainstream vehicles; it's likely that specialty offerings will continue on with shift-it-yourself options until, perhaps, some entity's regulations drive the final nail in the coffin. For now, a small number of endangered survivors struggle for existence on the margins of the balance sheets. Volkswagen, for a short time, will be one of them. But by 2023, it's game over—sort of.

