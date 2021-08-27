Cancel
Theater & Dance

2021-22 Warriors Dance Team Final Auditions Live Showcase (Thrive City)

 9 days ago

The Warriors Dance Program will host final auditions for the Warriors Entertainment Teams’ Jr. Jam Squad and Hardwood Classics on Saturday, August 28 at 12 p.m. Both auditions will be held at Thrive City, the community gathering space surrounding Chase Center, located at 1 Warriors Way. This past week, the...

San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Chase Center’s Free Outdoor Comedy Night (Thrive City)

Labor Day weekend outdoor comedy takeover of Chase Center’s Thrive City w/ SF’s top comics. Get ready for Saturday night laughs as the team behind the Bay Area’s popular HellaSecret comedy shows comes to Thrive City, the plaza surrounding Chase Center, for a big comedy show featuring an outdoor beer garden and sets from some of SF’s top comics and headliner James Davis (Netflix, Comedy Central) flown up from LA for and exclusive comedy set.
Theater & Dancearkansastechnews.com

2021-22 Golden Girls Dance Team Selected

Arkansas Tech University has announced the 17 members of the Golden Girls dance team for the 2021-22 academic year. The ATU Golden Girls perform at home football, volleyball and basketball games. They also appear at a variety of additional community functions and campus events. The members of the 2021-22 ATU...
Moviesfuncheap.com

Rose Foundation’s 2021 Virtual Film Fest (Sept. 1-21)

Building on the successes of last year’s first-ever virtual event, we are excited to announce our 2021 Film Fest! The Film Fest showcases unique and powerful stories of grassroots activism and community resilience through film. This year’s event includes a virtual Live Event, featuring short film screenings and special guests. Get ready to join us this September for an inspiring and engaging experience!
Visual Artfuncheap.com

“Kings Mountain Art Fair” Online (Sept. 4-6)

Join the Kings Mountain Art Fair, online on Labor Day weekend 2021! The fair offers fine arts and crafts by independent artists, selected through a jury process. You are invited to live chat with artists and shop their websites for extraordinary art. Join this experience by registering now or visit Labor Day Weekend. www.kingsmountainartfair.org.
Oakland, CAfuncheap.com

John Waters’ “Halloween Meltdown” Music Fest in Oakland (Oct. 16-17)

Get your costumes ready for Halloween Meltdown, an outdoor music festival hosted by John Waters, live in the flesh, at Mosswood Park in Oakland, October 16-17, 2021. You’ll have a ghoulishly good time with live sets by Osees, The Gories, Seth Bogart, The Mummies and many more. Plus, there will be a costume contest hosted by Shannon and Brontez, with a grand prize of $500 plus more goodies.
Entertainmentfuncheap.com

Outdoor Comedy at The Bar on Dolores

Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

BFF.fm San Francisco Music Scavenger Hunt (Sept. 4-6)

The inaugural BFF.fm San Francisco Music Scavenger Hunt is a 56-hour citywide event is a one-of-a-kind music adventure in celebration of the City’s local music scene. Participants will put their knowledge of San Francisco’s vibrant music community and history to the test as they explore iconic landmarks, independent venues, and local businesses. The scavenger hunt will raise vital funds needed to power BFF.fm’s programs, including its online radio station; the virtual concert series, the Besties Bash; and the new podcast network. Set to become a new annual event, the BFF.fm Scavenger Hunt will help create powerful, inclusive community radio for San Francisco.
Detroit, MIwemu.org

Live Stream The 2021 (Virtual) Detroit Jazz Festival

Detroit Jazz Festival presented by Rocket Mortgage has pivoted to a virtual live format that will be streamed and broadcast “live” for free this Labor Day weekend. Catch the entire 2021 Detroit Jazz Festival here on WEMU.org with select performances on the air on WEMU-FM all Labor Day weekend.
Horseheads, NYWETM

YOSFL and Junior String Ensemble to hold in-person auditions for 2021-22 season

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Youth Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes and the Junior String Ensemble will hold in-person auditions for new students. Returning students can audition via a video submission due by September 2 at noon. The in-person auditions for new students will be held in-person with conductors starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 11. at the First United Methodist Church in Horseheads.
Entertainment959theriver.com

Win Blue Man Group Tickets!

Listen to the Mackay in the Morning Show with Danielle Tufano all this week around 6:50am for your shot at tickets to see Blue Man Group!. They will be giving them away every day with Trivia at 6:50am. Blue Man Group is a dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and...
Musicnocountryfornewnashville.com

Bonnaroo 2021 Artist Spotlight: Women of Nashville Showcase (Daisha McBride, GAYLE, Gatlin, Abby Cates)

Bonnaroo Artist | Women of Nashville Showcase (Daisha McBride, GAYLE, Gatlin, Abby Cates) As we’ve been doing for the past several years now, we’re making it our mission to help you get acquainted with many of our favorites acts from Bonnaroo‘s 2021 lineup. However, to say that this year’s Bonnaroo is a bit of an unconventional one would be an understatement. Postponed from 2020, moved later into the summer, and with a lineup, schedule, and enhanced Covid-19 precautions all only announced and finalized mere weeks from the fest’s Sept. 2-5 weekend, we’re starting our preview coverage later than usual now that we have the full rundown, and will only be highlighting a handful of artists we want to make sure are on your radar this year, reflecting the full gamut of the festival’s days and stages, and even some performers from the plaza lineup. Additionally, look out for our full list-style lineup guides for each day of the fest, with many other artist recommendations, to help you navigate Bonnaroo’s stacked and sprawling 20th-anniversary slate.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Julian Jordan U.S. Tour at Yolo Nightclub (SF)

JULIAN JORDAN MAKES A STOP IN SF DURING 2021 US TOUR. From one-to-watch to leader of the pack, Julian Jordan’s rapid ascent through the dance music world has been something to behold. It’s no surprise given the fresh quality of his productions, which always surprise and delight in equal measures. Not beholden to tired formulas or following the latest trend, he instead paves his own way with innovative rhythms, atypical riffs and endlessly inventive production.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

San Francisco Trolley Dances Return October 16-17

Take a ride with Epiphany Dance Theater for the 18th annual San Francisco Trolley Dances (SFTD), which will be offered both as an in-person as well as a virtual event over the weekend of October 16 – 17, 2021. Each year, Epiphany Productions transforms the city’s streets into stages through...
SportsThe Big Lead

Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
San Mateo, CAfuncheap.com

“FoodieLand Night Market” in San Mateo (Sept. 10-12)

“FoodieLand Night Market” in San Mateo (Sept. 10-12) A SUMMER TO REMEMBER. There is something for everyone at FoodieLand. $7 for early bird tickets. $10 for tickets purchased after Sept. 4. FoodieLand is the perfect outdoor food event for everyone. A must-attend for foodies, this exclusive festival in the heart...
Visual Artfuncheap.com

‘Live Art Thursdays’ at City Center Bishop Ranch

Join a captivating art experience with live paintings, artist booths, shopping, and music featuring several talented and recognized local street artists. Visitors will be able to experience the artists’ process, interact with them while they work, and observe as they transform large blank canvases into finished masterpieces. The events will...
NBANBA

2021-22 National Anthem auditions

The Utah Jazz is looking for talented vocalists and instrumentalists to perform the National Anthem for the 2021-2022 NBA Season. Due to the current covid restrictions and guidelines, we are only seeking solos and duets at this time. To be considered, please submit a Facebook, Youtube or video link of...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Carmen by Ballet22 at SF’s Great Star Theater (Sept. 3-5)

Ballet22 presents ‘Carmen’ and a new commission, choreographed by world renowned Spanish choreographer, Ramón Oller. Ballet22 presents a new take on Ramón Oller’s critically acclaimed Carmen. Reimagined on the artists of Ballet22, Ramón has taken his Carmen to new heights, introducing pointe shoes and a cast of all mxn to this beloved ballet. The program will conclude with a world premiere choreographed by Ramón Oller. Join us for this unique double bill!

