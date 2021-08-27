Cancel
Environment

Dual Assault in the Tropics: Hurricane Ida in Atlantic, Nora in Pacific

By Charlie Hutcherson
Surfline
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor Hurricane Ida to make catastrophic Louisiana landfall. Tropical Storm Nora tracks along Mexico, could impact Cabo. There’s a whole lot of tropical activity happening over a small chunk of the Earth’s surface this weekend — mostly around Mainland Mexico. To the east, in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida’s forecast to intensify into a monster before making a catastrophic landfall in Louisiana. To the west, Tropical Storm Nora’s expected to become a hurricane as it skirts up the Mexican coast over the weekend and runs up the Gulf of California early next week.

Louisiana State
#Pacific Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Tropics#Northwest Florida#Extreme Weather#Dual Assault#Louisiana Landfall Ida#Mexican#The Gulf Loop Current#The Florida Panhandle#Lead Pacific
Cuba
Environment
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Tropical disturbance in Gulf has 30% chance of development, could bring heavy rain to Louisiana

A tropical disturbance moving into the Gulf of Mexico has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next five days, forecasters said Sunday morning. The system is forecast to move across the Gulf through mid-week, where strengthening is possible, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could potentially reach southeast Louisiana next week.
EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Hurricane Larry churns as a powerful Category 3 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Larry continues to churn through the Atlantic as a powerful Category 3 storm, forecasters say. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Larry is located nearly 1,000 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, moving northwest at 12 mph. It is expected to continue this way with a slight decrease in forward speed expected over the next few days.
AnimalsSurfline

Another Shark Death: This Time At Coffs

A surfer has died after being bitten by a shark at Emerald Beach near Coffs Harbour today. The surfer, in his 20s, suffered a severe arm injury in the attack. He was brought to the beach by fellow surfers and bystanders, but attempts to revive and stabilise him — including a Westpac helicopter critical care team’s arrival on the scene — were unsuccessful.
EnvironmentBBC

Rush to contain large oil spill in Gulf of Mexico after Storm Ida

Clean-up crews and the US Coast Guard are trying to locate the source of an oil spill spotted in the Gulf of Mexico after deadly Hurricane Ida. Recent satellite photos by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the slick about two miles (3km) off Port Fourchon, Louisiana. It...
Swimming & SurfingSurfline

Watch: Heaviest Greenbush Session Ever?

Yeah, Indonesia has been pumping, all Lockdown Summer long. A month ago, Portugal’s Nic Von Rupp and Florida’s Nate Behl, scored the Mentawais practically alone and took quite the gamble on a strike mission to Greenbush. Then, in mid August, a bigger swell showed up, and the crew returned to Greenbush to find some of the heaviest surf ever seen here.

