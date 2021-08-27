Dual Assault in the Tropics: Hurricane Ida in Atlantic, Nora in Pacific

Major Hurricane Ida to make catastrophic Louisiana landfall. Tropical Storm Nora tracks along Mexico, could impact Cabo. There’s a whole lot of tropical activity happening over a small chunk of the Earth’s surface this weekend — mostly around Mainland Mexico. To the east, in the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Ida’s forecast to intensify into a monster before making a catastrophic landfall in Louisiana. To the west, Tropical Storm Nora’s expected to become a hurricane as it skirts up the Mexican coast over the weekend and runs up the Gulf of California early next week.