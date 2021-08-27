Win Movie Tickets To See The Night House

It’s becoming a very real source of consternation that since acquiring 20th Century Fox, Disney has been terribly fumbling the releases of some of the best horror and fantasy terror films to have emerged in the past 16 months. First it was The Empty Man (now on HBO Max, and don’t you hesitate to check it out), and now it's David Bruckner’s The Night House. Both of these films are difficult sells that yield expansive terror that shreds their current competition, and both of them are R-rated films that slip into the back alleys of the brain and futz around with your emotions. Granted, it’s hard to figure out exactly what audiences bounced about by pandemic anxiety, leavened with vaccine liberation and then Delta Delta damn are looking for. But I’m finding myself continually blown away by amazing cinema in desperate search of an audience.