The Beatles Announce Deluxe Let It Be Reissue

By Otis Junior
wfpk.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles had already shared that the iconic Let It Be album would be honored in the film Get Back, and in the book of the same name. Now, The Beatles have announced a deluxe reissue of their 1970 classic. The new edition includes previously unheard session recordings, and a 1969 mix by English engineer Glyn Johns. In addition to mixes by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, the collection also includes unheard rehearsals and studio jams.

