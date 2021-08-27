Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Iran taking advantage of lax enforcement of US sanctions to export fuel

By Ariel Ben Solomon
Cleveland Jewish News
 9 days ago

As Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House in the midst of U.S. force withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Iranian file will soon take center stage. Experts tell JNS that existing sanctions are becoming problematic, as they tend to wear down over time as workarounds are found. They also say that the current administration has been lax in enforcing them—sanctions that were put in place by the former administration.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ariel Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Exporters#Israeli#Jns#Iranians#The Atlantic Council#Foreign Ministry#Lebanese#Reuters#Taliban#Japanese#Chinese#Irgc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Related
Worldkfgo.com

After messy pullout, Blinken to intensify Afghanistan diplomacy in Qatar, Germany

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A week after declaring America’s “new chapter” of engagement with Afghanistan, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will aim to form a united front with allies this week on how to tackle the Taliban and ensure continued support for U.S. bid to help evacuate Americans and at-risk Afghans who remained behind.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

China, Russia Look to Outflank U.S. in Afghanistan

As U.S. forces beat a hasty retreat from Afghanistan, surrendering the country to an uncertain future under the Taliban, U.S. President Joe Biden and his top national security advisors preached the importance of diplomacy over military intervention. “We will lead with our diplomacy, our international influence, and our humanitarian aid,” Biden said last month.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Malley: US ‘can’t wait forever’ for Iran to rejoin nuclear talks

The United States is prepared to be patient with Iran regarding the negotiations over a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, but “can’t wait forever,” according to U.S. Special Representative to Iran Robert Malley. In an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired on Sept. 3, Malley said that...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Dermer: World won’t stop Iran from acquiring nuclear bomb

Ron Dermer, who until recently was Israel’s ambassador to the United States, is warning that despite their promises, the United States and the international community will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. “In no uncertain terms, the world will allow it to happen,” said Dermer, in an in-depth...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Iran dismisses U.S. sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

(Reuters) - Iran on Saturday dismissed new U.S. sanctions on four Iranians over an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist, saying the move reflects Washington’s “addiction to sanctions”. The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned here the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot. “Supporters and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Jim RischBiden needs to assert U.S. leadership in Venezuela as Maduro exploits negotiations

For two centuries, the U.S. has operated under the Monroe Doctrine — countries outside the Western Hemisphere should not interfere with independent governments in Central and South America. Yet today, we see countless actors like Russia, China and Iran meddling in Venezuela, where the economic, humanitarian and security crises provoked by Nicolás Maduro and his cronies are among the most pressing national security concerns in our part of the world.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US imposes sanctions on four Iranian intelligence officials

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has imposed sanctions on four Iranian citizens linked to their country's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Treasury Department announced on Friday. "Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating four Iranian intelligence operatives who...
U.S. Politicsdevex.com

Experts call for US sanctions exceptions for aid to Afghanistan

The hurdles that humanitarian groups in Afghanistan already face to deliver lifesaving assistance are only likely to get worse because of international sanctions, according to several experts who on Thursday called for the U.S. government to offer legal assurances so that aid groups can operate without fear of fines or prosecution.
U.S. PoliticsKEYT

Iran and Syria vow to confront U.S. sanctions

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran and Syria have vowed to take “mighty steps” to confront U.S. sanctions imposed on both countries, saying relations between the two regional allies will strengthen under Iran’s new leadership. The announcement was made by Iran’s new foreign minister, who began an official visit to Damascus on Sunday. Iran has been one of the Syrian government’s strongest backers, sending thousands of fighters from around the region to help President Bashar Assad’s troops in the 10-year civil war. Half a million have been killed in the conflict, and half of the country’s pre-war population of 23 million has been displaced.
U.S. PoliticsLebanon-Express

Zelenskyy to push pipeline sanctions in US

Ukraine's leader is traveling to the United States in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington and persuading the Biden administration to ramp up sanctions against a new Russian gas pipeline that bypasses his country.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

Biden illegally threatened Tehran, top Iranian official says

DUBAI — A top Iranian security official accused President Joe Biden on Saturday of illegally threatening Iran after he said he may consider other options if nuclear diplomacy with Tehran fails. "The emphasis on using 'other options' against (Iran) amounts to threatening another country illegally and establishes Iran's right to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy