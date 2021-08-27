Carroll County Board Of Supervisors Scheduled For Two Meetings Next Week

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has scheduled two meetings for next week. The Monday, Aug. 30 meeting is their regular weekly one and will begin at 9 a.m. in the lower-level conference room at the courthouse. They will begin with an update on secondary roads from County Engineer, Zac Andersen. This will be followed by discussion and potential approval of a new director for the county’s ambulance department. The board closes the meeting with a review of pest control quotes for the county, manure management annual updates and reports from committees. The special meeting slated for Wednesday, Sept. 1 also begins at 9 a.m. in the courthouse, but the only item of business is the initial meeting with SEH, Inc. of St. Paul, Minn. SEH was selected by the board to complete a spatial needs assessment at the courthouse. Both Monday’s and Wednesday’s meetings are open to the public, but they will also be livestreamed via the county’s YouTube channel. Details on how to attend remotely as well as the full agendas can be found included below.