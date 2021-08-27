The Outdoor Life Podcast: Will Wildlife Survive Extreme Drought and Wildfires?

The extreme drought conditions in the Upper Midwest is putting honey production at risk in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Beekeeper Eske Bennetsen at River Road Honey Farm in Prescott, Wisconsin says the three-point-six million bees on his farm usually produce 85 pounds of honey per hive. This year, Bennetsen says the average is only 50 pounds per hive and he blames the dry conditions. Wildflowers aren’t blooming when it is so dry. The drought is causing plants to produce fewer flowers and that means less nectar and pollen for the bees. The dropoff comes on the heels of a record-setting year in 2020. Minnesota and Wisconsin are two of the top producing states for honey.