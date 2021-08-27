The Outdoor Life Podcast: Will Wildlife Survive Extreme Drought and Wildfires?
Drought and wildfire are an unavoidable part of life in the West. But this year’s extreme drought and wildfire season has hunters and conservationists worried about the long-term impacts on wildlife and habitat. Predictably, game like mule deer and elk are scrounging for browse that’s becoming more scarce and several western states are implementing fishing restrictions in the face of warming waters.www.outdoorlife.com
