(Washington, DC) — The House committee that is stacked with Democrats, which is investigating the January 6th Capitol attack is demanding records from numerous companies including Facebook, Google, and Twitter. They and others are being asked to produce records on many topics. They include the Democrat’s charge of spreading of misinformation, domestic violent extremism, and any foreign influence during last year’s election. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson is giving the companies that also include Reddit, Snapchat, and YouTube two weeks to comply.