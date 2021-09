It seems like longer than three months ago that the CDC advised vaccinated people that they no longer needed to wear face masks in indoor public spaces to protect against COVID-19. But the arrival of the highly contagious Delta variant has changed the equation. Today, the agency recommends that the vaccinated keep masking up indoors. And skyrocketing numbers of new cases and hospitalizations have led some governors to go a step further and reinstate mask mandates for all residents, regardless of vaccination status. These are the states where face coverings are now mandatory in public. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.