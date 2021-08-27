Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis County, IA

School Board Special Meeting

Bloomfield Democrat
 9 days ago

The Davis County School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 in the DCHS Library. Zoom is also available--check with the Central Office for link. Agenda items include resignations and contracts; approve full-time substitute teacher position and hire; approve official naming of stadium to Mustang Stadium, track to Dennis Anderson Track, and throwing events field to "Stan Huggins Field." Approve quotes for walk-in cooler purchase and installation; approve HVAC bid award for both gyms.

www.bdemo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Davis County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Davis County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Education
Davis County, IA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dchs#The Central Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy