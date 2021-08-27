School Board Special Meeting
The Davis County School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 in the DCHS Library. Zoom is also available--check with the Central Office for link. Agenda items include resignations and contracts; approve full-time substitute teacher position and hire; approve official naming of stadium to Mustang Stadium, track to Dennis Anderson Track, and throwing events field to "Stan Huggins Field." Approve quotes for walk-in cooler purchase and installation; approve HVAC bid award for both gyms.www.bdemo.com
