Another Quick Legislative Update: Traffic Safety and Housing Bills

This is my fifth update to the citizens of the 111th district, as your State Representative. This has been a very busy summer! While the spring legislative session wrapped up on June 1st, the constituent work in the district continues all year long. I have spent the summer doing legislative tours and meetings with local businesses, non-profits, state agencies, and constituents. To date this year, we have done 110 visits/meetings/tours. We also field phone calls and emails every day from people needing help with a wide variety of state issues; most often, it’s the FOID and CCL backlog issues, as well as unemployment claims issues. If you have a concern and aren’t sure if it’s a state issue, give us a call. We can refer people to our federal Congressional offices and other local municipalities, or make that call to other offices on your behalf. We will do whatever we can to get you in touch with the appropriate party that can best solve your issue.