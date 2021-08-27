Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls reportedly trade Lauri Markkanen and are set to acquire Derrick Jones Jr. as a part of 3-team deal with Trail Blazers and Cavs

By JAMAL COLLIER
Bradenton Herald
 9 days ago

CHICAGO — Lauri Markkanen’s time with the Chicago Bulls came to an end Friday. The Bulls reportedly agreed to trade the Finnish forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal worth $67 million over four years. As part of a three-team move, the Bulls will acquire Derrick Jones Jr. and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers and a 2023 second-round pick from the Cavs.

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Derrick Jones Jr.
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Bulls#Finnish#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Trail Blazers#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Roster officially grows with new signings

Tony Bradley Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. One of the biggest problems that the Chicago Bulls face at this point of the offseason has to do with the overall numbers on the roster. The Bulls are now just up to 13 players on the roster if you include the second-year former Kansas Jayhawks point guard Devon Dotson in a two-way contract slow, following this latest round of official signings.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Have Discussed Trades For 4 Players

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently in a state of rebuilding, and they have some young players with a lot of potential, such as Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro. While they have a solid young core, the rest of their roster does need some improvement, and it seems as though the Cavaliers have engaged in trade talks with teams about multiple players on their roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Called Out Scottie Pippen Over Dream Team Snub: "I Don't Mind Michael Jordan Or Larry Bird Saying They Don't Want Me On The Team. But Scottie Pippen? Man, Come On. You Can't Say Nothing."

Last year, Isiah Thomas' exclusion from the 1992 Dream Team became a hot topic around the NBA again. After the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan's docu-series 'The Last Dance' premiered, a lot was said about Zeke and his role as a villain for MJ and his team. He earned a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lauri Markkanen reveals harsh reality of life with Bulls after Cavs trade

The past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls haven’t exactly been peachy for Lauri Markkanen. On Friday, the 24-year-old turned a page in his career as he made the move to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blockbuster three-team deal. Markkanen has since spoken out about the challenges he faced during his time in Chicago as well as how much love he has for the city.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Cavs-Hawks Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Cleveland

The “Ben Simmons Sweepstakes” continues to circulate around the NBA world and we still do not have any indications on what the Philadelphia 76ers are planning to do. On August 31, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Ben Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer and does not plan to report to training camp, but since then, everything has been very silent coming out of Philadelphia.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: 3 reasons why the Lauri Markkanen deal was a good idea

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images. The Cleveland Cavaliers finally made a free agency move! But it might not be the one many expected. The Cavs acquired Lauri Markkanen via sign-and-trade from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that included the Portland Trail Blazers. In the deal, the Trail Blazers received Larry Nance Jr., the Bulls received Derrick Jones Jr., a protected first, and a second-round pick, and the Cavaliers received Lauri Markkanen, paying the seven-footer $67 million over four years.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls acquire Jones Jr., draft capital for Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls finally ended the winding saga of Lauri Markkanen's restricted free agency by agreeing to a sign-and-trade proposal that will send the fourth-year forward to the Cavaliers, two sources confirmed. Coming to the Bulls from the Trail Blazers is former slam dunk champion Derrick Jones Jr., along with...
NBAFanSided

3 signs that show the Portland Trail Blazers are preparing for a big trade

The Portland Trail Blazers have made a multitude of interesting moves over the last few months since the NBA’s off-season began. With the clock ticking on Damian Lillard‘s prime, and his recent quotes around the Blazers roster not being of championship-caliber, the Blazers have made some moves to try and improve the roster.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't See The Chicago Bulls Winning The 2022 NBA Championship: "Hopefully The Experiment Does Pretty Good, But You Ain’t Going To Win A Championship With That Team."

The Chicago Bulls were one of the most aggressive teams in the offseason. Arturas Karnisovas didn't hesitate to make big moves, even if that meant spending a lot of money. The Bulls added Alex Caruso, signed Lonzo Ball, and pulled off a big sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan, improving a roster that already featured Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine.
NBALedger-Enquirer

AP source: Cavs getting Markkanen from Bulls in 3-way trade

Lauri Markkanen was in search of a new team. The Cavaliers needed to add another outside shooter. The Cavaliers have agreed to acquire Markkanen, a restricted free agent forward from Chicago, in a three-way trade that will send forward Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland to Portland, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: AK strikes gold with Lauri Markkanen-Cavs trade

Lauri Markkanen, Larry Nance Jr., Chicago Bulls (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) A big trade went down heading into the weekend for the Chicago Bulls to finally start getting some moves made to solidify the roster ahead of the start of Training Camp and the preseason. Executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley dished out restricted free agent and fourth-year power forward Lauri Markkanen to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade in the late morning of Aug. 27.
NBA987thebull.com

Trail Blazers acquire Larry Nance Jr. from Cleveland in three-way trade sending Derrick Jones Jr. and first-round pick to Chicago

The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired forward Larry Nance Jr. from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-way deal with Cleveland and Chicago, sending Derrick Jones Jr. and a lottery-protected first-round pick to the Bulls. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the news. ESPN Sources: Cleveland’s acquiring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy