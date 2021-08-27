Cancel
Environment

A hot weekend ahead & what "Ida" means for our local weather next week

By David Glenn
WTVC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming weekend looks very humid with just slight chances for any afternoon showers/storms. Otherwise, partly sunny and highs near 90 both days. Ida has the potential to become a major hurricane (Cat 3 & higher) in the Gulf this weekend. Ida has nearly perfect surface and upper level conditions that could allow for rapid strengthening in the Gulf. High pressure anchored off the Southeast US coast providing the steering flow toward the Louisiana Coast and warm Gulf waters providing "fuel". Landfall timing could be from Sunday Night through the predawn hours of Monday on the Louisiana Coast possibly west of New Orleans. A scenario like this could put New Orleans on the stronger east side of the hurricane. A dangerous storm surge of 10-15 ft above normal tide along the central Louisiana Coast and around 7-11 ft storm surge around New Orleans. Even up to a 4ft storm surge as far east as Mobile Bay.

