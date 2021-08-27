Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) review

By Sara Carbone
soundguys.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA device that functions as a PA, amplifier, and Bluetooth speaker all in one sounds like a pipe dream, but that’s where the SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) steps in. This monster speaker works with or without a power outlet and can pair with other speakers of its kind for multi-speaker playback. Its companion app offers free reign over its frequency response and further customization options, too. Let’s see if it performs as advertised and if it’s worth its $1,000 USD price tag.

www.soundguys.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluetooth 5 0#Ip65#A Pro Panel#Xlr#The Pro Panel#Channel 2#Sounboks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
Related
Electronicshifiplus.com

Dirac Live powers high-quality audio experiences in new Onkyo, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite, and Integra receivers

UPPSALA, Sweden — In a move to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality audio in mainstream home theater systems, Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac announced collaboration with leading electronics manufacturers Onkyo, Pioneer, Pioneer Elite, and Integra to bring its award-winning Dirac Live room correction feature to the companies’ newest line-up of audio and video receivers.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Brain Freeze (2021)

A fertilizer used in a rich gated community becomes the source of a genetic mutation that transforms its residents into zombies. Can a teenager and his baby sister break free from the quarantined island before turning into grass?. REVIEW:. Winter has frozen over l’Ile-aux-Paons (Peacock Island), in the middle of...
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Review (PS5)

The Falconeer was an equally ambitious and stunning projects that soared last year on many gamers’ screens and hearts. Riding giant falcons in an almost open world, besting adrenaline filled battles and discovering all the secrets cleverly hidden was the winning bet of a single developer who put the entire game together. Warrior Edition promises an even more remarkable experience on the current gen with all the additional content in a single package.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

UE Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker review – BIG impressive sound from a small speaker!

REVIEW – I’ve been eyeing the new Ultimate Ears (UE) Wonderboom 2 for a little while now. I’ve tried the UE Megaboom 3 and really enjoy using it, but I’ve been wanting something smaller and a little more portable. I’ve tried the smaller UE Boom 2 but was not particularly enamored with it. Could the Wonderboom 2 be what I was looking for? I got the opportunity to try it out and wow, am I glad I did! It sounds fabulous for such a small speaker, is more portable than the Megaboom 3, and I was able to play it for about 30 hours on one full charge when the volume was moderately low. Higher volume levels would decrease the playing time, which the UE website states is about 13 hours. You might want to take note that it’s missing an AUX audio port and calling features.
Electronicsyourchoiceway.com

D-Link Covr X1862 (2021) Review

The D-Link Covr X1862 mesh Wi-Fi system provides an affordable way to get access to whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage. The D-Link Covr X1862 mesh Wi-Fi system is one of the better mesh systems available right now, offering fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a well-designed app and great coverage at a tempting price tag.
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available at $30

Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot is now selling at a discounted price. The smart speaker is now available at a price point of $29.99, down from 39.99. The deal is available for a limited period of time, so you should cash in on the deal today to take advantage of the discount.
Recipesmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Show 5(1st gen) is $35 cheaper today

Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the best smart displays that you can buy right now. And what’s even better is the fact that it’s available at discounted price at Amazon. The first-generation Echo Show 5 is now available at a price point of $44.99, down from $79.99 — that’s $35 cheaper than the original price. You can check out the product details below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy