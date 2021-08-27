SOUNDBOKS (Gen. 3) review

REVIEW – I’ve been eyeing the new Ultimate Ears (UE) Wonderboom 2 for a little while now. I’ve tried the UE Megaboom 3 and really enjoy using it, but I’ve been wanting something smaller and a little more portable. I’ve tried the smaller UE Boom 2 but was not particularly enamored with it. Could the Wonderboom 2 be what I was looking for? I got the opportunity to try it out and wow, am I glad I did! It sounds fabulous for such a small speaker, is more portable than the Megaboom 3, and I was able to play it for about 30 hours on one full charge when the volume was moderately low. Higher volume levels would decrease the playing time, which the UE website states is about 13 hours. You might want to take note that it’s missing an AUX audio port and calling features.