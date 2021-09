Enterprises from every industry and at every scale are working to leverage data to achieve their strategic objectives—whether those are to become more profitable, effective, risk tolerant, prepared, sustainable, and/or adaptable in an ever-changing world. An enterprise’s data maturity must grow at pace with the business and its needs to achieve agility and resilience—otherwise it will be hamstrung or tripped up by limited data capabilities. A mature analytic data management strategy includes the ability to adapt.