Neil Young announced last week that he was dropping out of Farm Aid 2021 due to COVID safety concerns. “I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone. I worry about audiences coming together in these times,” Young wrote. “My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends.” And now, in another blog post on his official Neil Young Archives website entitled “Concerts And Covid,” Young has blasted big concert promoters for continuing touring and spreading the virus.