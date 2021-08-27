Annual Required Forms Available on ParentVUE
Annually the District provides parents/guardians with notification of forms that must be acknowledged, including:. Permission to Withhold Student Directory Information. We ask that you login to ParentVUE today to view these forms. If you have never logged into ParentVUE, you will find instructions on how to do so when you click the link above. Please know that when you next login to ParentVUE, you will be prompted to download, read, and take action for each of the forms listed above. Additionally, secondary students will be prompted to download, read and acknowledge the Rights and Responsibilities Handbook when they login to StudentVUE. Families with elementary students are encouraged to review the handbook together in ParentVUE with their students. These forms must be completed no later than Oct. 15.www.nsd.org
