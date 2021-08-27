Cancel
Annual Required Forms Available on ParentVUE

nsd.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnually the District provides parents/guardians with notification of forms that must be acknowledged, including:. Permission to Withhold Student Directory Information. We ask that you login to ParentVUE today to view these forms. If you have never logged into ParentVUE, you will find instructions on how to do so when you click the link above. Please know that when you next login to ParentVUE, you will be prompted to download, read, and take action for each of the forms listed above. Additionally, secondary students will be prompted to download, read and acknowledge the Rights and Responsibilities Handbook when they login to StudentVUE. Families with elementary students are encouraged to review the handbook together in ParentVUE with their students. These forms must be completed no later than Oct. 15.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Educationnsd.org

NSD Required Forms due October 15!

As took place last year, parents and guardians must acknowledge the NSD forms outlined below before being able to view information in ParentVue and students will need to sign off on the Rights & Responsibilities Handbook before being able to access StudentVUE. The District will send Synergy activation keys to all families who do no have an active ParentVUE account the week of August 23.
Lexington, SClexsc.com

2020 LPD Annual Report Available

Each year, the Office of Professional Standards publishes an annual report which gives our community an overview of the department, events, statistics, records which provides a deeper understanding of the work that our officers and staff do daily. Annual reports to 2012 are available on the Lexington Police Department website.
Politicspncguam.com

All-RISE application forms now available

The long-awaited All-RISE application forms are now available. The Department of Revenue and Taxation this afternoon distributed the application forms to the various mayor’s offices, Guam Public Library branches, and DISSID. DRT also released a PDF version of the application form for online filers (see PDF below). It’s also in...
Carsashburnfirerescue.org

2021 AVFRD Annual Ornament is Now Available!

This year’s ornament pays tribute to the first Ambulance (designated as A6-1) purchased by AVFRD. Until 1993, AVFRD was only able to provide a fire engine to respond to any emergency and relied upon Leesburg and Sterling for an ambulance. Today, we have five ambulances capable of providing basic or advanced life support services between Stations 6 and 22.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

Today, Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Educationnsd.org

Permission to Withhold Student Directory Information: Due October 15

On Friday, August 27 the District sent information to families about the annual required forms that are accessible on ParentVUE. . This year, NSD had moved the Permission to Withhold Student Directory Information to ParentVUE. NSD has since learned that completing this form on ParentVUE is challenging. For that reason,...
Santa Clara, CAorthospinenews.com

Cory Calendine, MD to Demonstrate and Discuss Using the Avail System at AAOS 2021 Annual Meeting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – August 30, 2021 – Cory Calendine, MD, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in anterior hip replacement, robotic joint replacement, and partial and total hip and knee replacement at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, will discuss use cases and provide demonstrations of the Avail remote collaboration technology system during the AAOS 2021 Annual Meeting. Avail Medsystems’ uniquely immersive audio/visual hardware and software technology enables surgeons to collaborate, consult and educate with remote physicians and medical device experts in real time. The AAOS meeting takes place September 1-3, 2021 in San Diego, California and features the most comprehensive level of education and research from today’s orthopaedic world leaders.
Gainesboro, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

12th Annual Run4Don to Be Held September 18; Virtual Option Available

The Run4Don returns to Gainesboro for its 12th annual race on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Run4Don is a non-profit organization ran entirely by volunteers. Run4Don’s mission includes providing scholarships to young Christians and funding research to help find a cure for ALS while honoring Don Chaffin. During its history, it has provided $176,000 in scholarships to 78 young people, and $107,000 has been donated to ALS research.
Educationhallco.org

Section 504 – Special Needs Scholarship Program

Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 provides that no otherwise qualified student with a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities may be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination in any program or activity offered by the School District. Section 504 covers both children and adults, and applies to programs that receive any amount of federal financial assistance.
Educationksal.com

Safer Classrooms Workgroup Formed

To protect Kansas students, teachers, and staff from the threat of the contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, Governor Laura Kelly has formed the Safer Classrooms Workgroup. According to the Governor’s office, the workgroup, composed of highly skilled health professionals from across Kansas, will highlight the urgency of protecting kids from COVID-19 and use the best available science and information to support Governor Kelly’s administration, local governments, and school districts to promote health and safety in our schools.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Black Student Admissions Still Lag at Loudoun’s STEM Academies

Black students are not faring any better in the Academies of Loudoun admissions process two years after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Division of Human Rights found that the selection criteria unfairly discriminated against minorities. The Academies of Loudoun program provides advanced STEM education and career readiness preparation...
Boothbay, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

When was the BRMF formed?

Question 1. When was the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) formed?. BRMF was formed in September of 2018 and received Federal 501 (c) 3 status in February of 2020. BRMF’S Mission~ Preserving Working Waterfront and Our Maritime Heritage. Preserving our Maritime Heritage by supporting working waterfront, promoting sustainable practices, and...
Russellville, KYtheloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools awarded $2/3 million-dollar grant for literacy

On Aug. 27, the Russellville Independent School District was awarded a $665,000 Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) professional development grant to support teacher effectiveness. Russellville was one of only 19 districts across the state awarded this grant. KyCL is a federally funded program that focuses on strengthening teacher practice in reading and writing. It also provides family training and funding for literacy assessments and interventions.
Public Healthnsd.org

Gearing Up for 2021-22: COVID-19 Testing, Bike to School, Bus Routes and More!

As we continue to look forward to the start of the 2021-22 school year, we want to provide a few more important updates and reminders. As we are following recommendations from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), we are in the final stages of planning for COVID-19 batch testing for our students. We will have more information to share about this in the coming days including who will be tested, frequency of testing, any forms that need to be completed and more. We know that testing is an important layer of preventing COVID-19 and it will be key in keeping our Northshore students and staff safe and school buildings open. As with last year’s testing, student health information will be protected. As we plan for COVID-19 testing in our schools, we ask that you complete this brief interest survey to help inform how many testing supplies we order. Please complete the form no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31. Your response is important to our planning. However, we understand it will reflect your interest, not your final decision.
Boone, NCappstate.edu

Find resources, support at Health, Wellness and Safety Week Sept. 7-14

BOONE, N.C. — Health, Wellness and Safety Week presents App State students with multiple opportunities to learn about safety and wellness resources available on and off campus — and how they can be a support to others. The series of events is presented by Wellness and Prevention Services at App...

