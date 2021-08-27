Annual Required Forms Available on ParentVUE

As we continue to look forward to the start of the 2021-22 school year, we want to provide a few more important updates and reminders. As we are following recommendations from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), we are in the final stages of planning for COVID-19 batch testing for our students. We will have more information to share about this in the coming days including who will be tested, frequency of testing, any forms that need to be completed and more. We know that testing is an important layer of preventing COVID-19 and it will be key in keeping our Northshore students and staff safe and school buildings open. As with last year’s testing, student health information will be protected. As we plan for COVID-19 testing in our schools, we ask that you complete this brief interest survey to help inform how many testing supplies we order. Please complete the form no later than 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31. Your response is important to our planning. However, we understand it will reflect your interest, not your final decision.