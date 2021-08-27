Stevens Point receives two new Tesla charging stations

Local News Published 08/27/2021 6:18PM, Last Updated 08/27/2021 6:28PM. Stevens Point - The City of Stevens Point is now home to two new Tesla charging stations. The stations are located in downtown Stevens Point and are available for anyone to use for free. The charging stations were a gift from the Wisconsin Tesla Owners Group. The group gifted the charging stations as a thank-you to the city for hosting their conference. After learning about the city's green energy push, they went ahead and donated another one.