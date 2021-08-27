Trailer for Thomas Jane's Upcoming Western Thriller APACHE JUNCTION

"Everyone is keeping secrets…" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for another intriguing home invasion suspense thriller called Intrusion, which looks a lot like so many of these other home invasion thrillers over the last few years. When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star as the husband and wife who move into a very slick modern home built out in the desert. The film's cast also includes Robert John Burke, Sarah Minnich, Mark Sivertsen, and Hayes Hargrove. This looks like it might have some good twists in the second half, but the rest of it just seems so plain and obvious and derivative. These are all ending up the same - no one is who they seem. Check it out.