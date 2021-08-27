Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer for Thomas Jane's Upcoming Western Thriller APACHE JUNCTION

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaban Films has released a trailer for a new western thriller that they are distributing titled Apache Junction, which comes from filmmaker Justin Lee (A Reckoning, Any Bullet Will Do, Alone We Fight, Swell, Badland, Final Kill). If you enjoy westerns, this is a movie that could be worth checking out.

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Pratt
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Trace Adkins
Person
Stuart Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apache#Westerns#Saban Films#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesDeadline

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: A First Look At Jane Campion’s Sexually-Charged Western Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

With the debut of the trailer for The Power Of The Dog today, the world got a glimpse of Oscar-winner Jane Campion’s first feature since 2009’s Bright Star. Set in 1920’s Montana and shot in New Zealand, the Netflix film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the brutal, wealthy rancher Phil Burbank. At a restaurant on their way to market, Phil and his brother George (Jesse Plemons) meet Rose (Kirsten Dunst). She is the widowed proprietress who runs the restaurant with her impressionable son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Phil is cruel and drives them both to tears. George comforts Rose — and later marries her.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Power Of The Dog’ Trailer: Jane Campion’s First Feature Film Since 2009 Hits Venice This September

Jane Campion fans, take heart. While it’s been a million years since her last feature (2009’s deeply underrated “Bright Star“), she finally returns to the big screen with “The Power Of The Dog. ” which hits the Venice Film Festival this September. Cinephiles will recall Campion’s past success at Venice, as “An Angel At My Table” won the Grand Special Jury Prize there in 1990 (and, some argue, should have won the Golden Lion).
Moviesvanyaland.com

Mount up for the trailer for Jane Campion’s ‘Power of the Dog’

It’s been a bit since Jane Campion’s released a movie that would, in part, play in theaters. The director of films like The Piano, Bright Star, and the recently re-evaluated In the Cut has spent the last decade or so working in television(and/or streaming) with her Top of the Lake miniseries, but it turns out that you can’t keep a good director away from the marquee too long. So, here’s the first trailer for The Power of the Dog, her new epic Western — albeit one more in the Giant and The Big Country tradition rather than the frontier justice type — and man, it looks pretty great. Netflix dropped the teaser earlier on Thursday, and this little glimpse at the film wants you to know that it has a goddamn great cast. You best believe some Cumberbatch fans are gonna have their cinematic third eyes opened by this.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Freida Pinto in Freaky Home Invasion Stylish Thriller 'Intrusion' Trailer

"Everyone is keeping secrets…" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for another intriguing home invasion suspense thriller called Intrusion, which looks a lot like so many of these other home invasion thrillers over the last few years. When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem. Freida Pinto and Logan Marshall-Green star as the husband and wife who move into a very slick modern home built out in the desert. The film's cast also includes Robert John Burke, Sarah Minnich, Mark Sivertsen, and Hayes Hargrove. This looks like it might have some good twists in the second half, but the rest of it just seems so plain and obvious and derivative. These are all ending up the same - no one is who they seem. Check it out.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer + Posters for Gritty Canadian Crime Thriller 'Ash & Dust'

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves…" Black Mandala Productions has released an official trailer for Ash & Dust, a gritty crime horror-thriller from Canada made by the filmmaker Adrian Langley. The film is set in a small town where two modest couples find themselves caught up in a game of life & death with a vicious gang after the discovery of a mysterious box buried long ago. That's all we really know about this film, which hasn't premiered at any festivals yet, but still looks pretty dang good. The first two posters for this are fantastic - and these are what caught my eye at first (see both below). The film stars Anne-Carolyne Binette, Nick Biskupek, Blake Canning, Mac Dale, Carly Fawcett, Kayla Meyer, Doug Phillips, and Simon Phillips. This looks quite unique, with some strong style showing all kinds of double-crossing madness in a snowy small town up in Canada. Horror fans need to keep an eye on this one.
Moviescowboysindians.com

Apache Junction

Stuart Townsend, Trace Adkins, and Thomas Jane star in the gritty western set for a Sept. 24 release. Coming next from Justin Lee, the C&I Movie Award-winning writer-director of Badland: Apache Junction, an indie-produced western starring Stuart Townsend (pictured above), Trace Adkins, Scout Taylor-Compton, Ed Morrone, Victoria Pratt, and Thomas Jane.
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Yellowjackets' Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci & Melanie Lynskey's Harrowing Psychological Thriller Show

Showtime has released the first riveting trailer for Yellowjackets, the new survival thriller series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock) and Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything). The trailer was revealed as part of the network's TCA event this week, which brought with it several other exciting pieces of renewal and pickup news. Yellowjackets is slated to premiere November 14 at 10 PM EST.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster For Sci-Fi Thriller SOLITARY

A new trailer and poster have been released for the sci-fi thriller Solitary. The film was written and directed by Luke Armstrong in his feature debut. The film stars Johnny Sachon (Cloud 9), Lottie Tolhurst (Mr. Selfridge), and Michael Condron (The Tudors, Game of Thrones), along with Brian Bovell (Tom and Jerry, Shadow and Bone), and Ben Valentine.
MoviesCollider

'The Guilty' Trailer Gives First Look at Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix Thriller Remake

Netflix has revealed the first teaser trailer for The Guilty, which is coming to streaming on October 1st, one week after receiving a limited theatrical rollout. Jake Gyllenhaal headlines the star-studded ensemble, while he also produces after acquiring the rights to the 2018 Danish movie of the same name. Though there is little footage, director Antoine Fuqua packs a tense atmosphere and an unnerving sense of dread, so let's hope that the remake manages to recapture the magic of an original that garnered widespread critical acclaim.
MoviesEmpire

Full Trailer For Trippy Alan Moore-Penned Noir Thriller The Show

We've been monitoring the progress of the Alan Moore/Mitch Jenkins brain-bender The Show for nearly a year now. And, as it finally secures a release date, the full trailer for the trippy film has arrived. In case you need a refresher, here's the synopsis of the film: Fletcher Dennis (Tom...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Appearances Can Be Deadly and Deceiving In The Trailer For The Upcoming Western ‘Old Henry’

People aren’t always who they appear to be, a lesson a gang of bank robbers appears to be learning in the trailer for Potsy Ponciroli’s new film Old Henry. When an old farmer finds a man on the plains near death with a gunshot wound, he does the decent thing and brings him back to his house until he heals. What the farmer and his son soon find out is that the people who put the bullet in the bank robber are looking to finish the job. Seems like a pretty standard siege film, with the bad guys on the outside and the good guys holed up in the farmhouse. It seems that way right up until the framer introduces himself as Henry McCarty.
MoviesFirst Showing

Robyn Lively in Mystery Thriller 'Through the Glass Darkly' Trailer

"Charlie, there's something you should know…" "I trusted you!" Blue Fox has released an official trailer for an indie mystery thriller titled Through the Glass Darkly, marking the feature debut of producer Lauren Fash. This first premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year, and also played at the Red Rock Film Fest, arriving on VOD in September. Set in a small town in Georgia called Elrod, the film is described as an "offbeat Southern Gothic thriller." A year after a girl disappears, another goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie draws suspicion and contempt from local police & townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its most devastating and darkest secret. Robyn Lively stars, with Michael Trucco, Shanola Hampton, Katrina Norman, Judith Ivey, Bethany Anne Lind, Kerry Cahill, Nicholas Logan, and Vince Foster. This looks quite intense, overloading on suspense and dread to tell this story of dark secrets.
MoviesFirst Showing

US Trailer for Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Hitchcockian Thriller 'Wife of a Spy'

"I called you here to tell you to be prepared." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for a Japanese thriller called Wife of a Spy, which initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year. The film won a Silver Lion award there for Best Director, given to prolific Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa, who works non-stop making films – his latest was To the Ends of the Earth before this. Kurosawa's Wife of a Spy is described as a "riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K." A Japanese merchant leaves his wife behind in order to travel to Manchuria just before the start of WWII, where he witnesses an act of barbarism. His subsequent actions cause misunderstanding, jealousy and legal problems for his wife. When she finally discovers his true intentions, she is torn between loyalty to her husband, the life they have built, and the country they call home. The film stars Yû Aoi, Issey Takahashi, and Masahiro Higashide. Reviews say the film is an "unflinching gaze at the horror of a world gone mad."
TV SeriesCollider

First 'Mayor of Kingstown' Trailer Reveals Taylor Sheridan's New Thriller Series Starring Kyle Chandler & Jeremy Renner

Paramount+ has debuted the first-look trailer for their new original drama TV show Mayor of Kingstown, which hails from co-creators Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The series stars Jeremy Renner as well as Kyle Chandler, whose casting was confirmed earlier this week when he was revealed in some early promo art. Mayor of Kingstown will premiere November 14 exclusively on Paramount+, with the first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy