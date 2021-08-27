Trailer for Thomas Jane's Upcoming Western Thriller APACHE JUNCTION

"Charlie, there's something you should know…" "I trusted you!" Blue Fox has released an official trailer for an indie mystery thriller titled Through the Glass Darkly, marking the feature debut of producer Lauren Fash. This first premiered at the San Diego Film Festival last year, and also played at the Red Rock Film Fest, arriving on VOD in September. Set in a small town in Georgia called Elrod, the film is described as an "offbeat Southern Gothic thriller." A year after a girl disappears, another goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie draws suspicion and contempt from local police & townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its most devastating and darkest secret. Robyn Lively stars, with Michael Trucco, Shanola Hampton, Katrina Norman, Judith Ivey, Bethany Anne Lind, Kerry Cahill, Nicholas Logan, and Vince Foster. This looks quite intense, overloading on suspense and dread to tell this story of dark secrets.
