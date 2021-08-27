EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. (' NuRAN ' or the ' Company ') (CSE:NUR) (OTC PINK:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN) is pleased to announce the entry into an employment agreement (the ' Employment Agreement ') with Questus Consulting Ltd. (' Questus '), a company controlled by Jim Bailey, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Employment Agreement, the Company will pay Questus a fixed fee of $20,833.33 per month (the ' Fee ') in consideration of certain management consulting services provided Questus including managing the financing and banking functions of the Company and overseeing the procedures for internal controls and management of continuous disclosure filings of the Company. Under the terms of the Employment Agreement, Questus will be entitled to receive options of the Company under the Company's equity compensation plan at the discretion of the Board and was issued a performance warrant to acquire a total of up to 1,600,000 common shares of the Company (the ' Performance Warrant ') based on the Company reaching certain successful milestones in strategic planning, growth, increased revenue and achievement of operation targets and subject to the completion of a minimum of four months of continued employment from the date of the Employment Agreement. In the event of a change of control of the Company and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Employment Agreement, whereby more than 50% of the outstanding voting shares of the Company are acquired by a person or persons, acting jointly and in concert, Questus is entitled to payment in the amount equivalent to 12-months of the Fee, incentive compensation pursuant to the incentive compensation plan and the vesting of all of Questus' unvested stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The Employment Agreement does not have a predetermined term.