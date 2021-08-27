What did former governor Andrew Cuomo do with all that book deal money?

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara believes any money Andrew Cuomo made from his book should go to his victims and women’s rights organizations.

The contract Cuomo had for the memoir about handling the pandemic was worth $5.1 million dollars.

The book is now being investigated because he allegedly used government resources to write it.

Santabarbara said that elected officials cannot legally use their office to enrich themselves.

Cuomo’s net income after taxes for the book were around $1.5 million according to his state taxes.

$500,000 was donated to the United Way for COVID and vaccine efforts. The other million went into a trust fund for his daughters.