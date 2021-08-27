Cancel
Yates County, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty after coercing minors from Yates County into sending him sexual content

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKnzL_0bfFTU5900

A man from Buffalo was arrested in May on multiple felony charges and this week admitted in Yates County Court that he coerced minors into sending him sexual images and videos.

26-year-old Jameel Collins has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts to endangering the welfare of a child.

He will be sentenced Sept. 28 and is facing a possible one to four years in state prison.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

