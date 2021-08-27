Buffalo man pleads guilty after coercing minors from Yates County into sending him sexual content

A man from Buffalo was arrested in May on multiple felony charges and this week admitted in Yates County Court that he coerced minors into sending him sexual images and videos.

26-year-old Jameel Collins has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts to endangering the welfare of a child.

He will be sentenced Sept. 28 and is facing a possible one to four years in state prison.

