Seneca County, NY

Harmful Algal Blooms spotted on Seneca Lake

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktkHC_0bfFT4Sk00

The first sighting of Harmful Algal Bloom has happened on Seneca Lake this year.

The HAB was north of Sampson State Park on the northeast side of the lake and small in size.

Thursday, a bigger bloom was seen in the Sampson Marina.

