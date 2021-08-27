Harmful Algal Blooms spotted on Seneca Lake

The first sighting of Harmful Algal Bloom has happened on Seneca Lake this year.

The HAB was north of Sampson State Park on the northeast side of the lake and small in size.

Thursday, a bigger bloom was seen in the Sampson Marina.

