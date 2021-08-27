Cancel
Top 10 Best tables for toddlers Reviews

By Debra L. Jeffcoat
Necole Bitchie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONS OF STORAGE: This Chair Desk features a removable cup holder for art supplies and fabric storage bin under the seat for books, toys or additional art supplies. EXTREMELY SAFE: We know chemicals have no place in your kid's space, so we use a non-toxic multi-step painting process that is lead and phthalate safe.

necolebitchie.com

Lifestyle
Shopping
11 Best Picnic Blankets In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. A picnic in the outdoors is always a pleasurable experience but a...
Vice

The Best Labor Day Deals on Home Goods, Art, and Cookware

Stupid-hot deals on all of our favorite stuff. We never thought we’d spend as much time loafing around our apartment, glued to My Strange Addiction and learning how to bake focaccia, as we have in the past year and a half. (Well, some of us did.) But we’ve come to appreciate our homes more than ever—and to notice things that could use an upgrade. The scratched-up nonstick pans that are probably leeching Teflon into your eggs… they’ve gotta go. The falling-apart IKEA futon you’ve had since junior year of collage, and that your roommate’s cat tore to shreds… probably time to replace it. The stained-ass mattress that’s served you well through a parade of Hinge dates… it’s seen better days.
Gadget Flow

Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair has a circular frame with clean lines

Sit in comfort and luxury when reading, working, eating, and more with the Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair. Available in three finishes—Soft Leather, Thick Leather, and Roses—these stunning chairs boast a circular frame with clean lines. Blanket your chair in a plethora of colors to suit your decor and maximize comfort. Exuding simplicity with minimalist tubular steel, this chair collection delivers a sleek finish and pure elegance. Moreover, offering a stripped-back design, this Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair creates a sleek finish and lightness; it’ll accentuate any space, whether at home or in the office. In fact, each chair offers a form-fitting comfort that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Overall, choose to upgrade your living space or create a warmer commercial environment for customers.
The 15 Best White Granite Patterns for Your Kitchen Countertops

Although many kitchen designs are trending toward color nowadays, the vast majority still adhere to tried and true neutrals, like white. One way to achieve the all-white cook space of your dreams, with a hint of visual interest, is with the help of your kitchen countertops. And no, we are not talking about Carrara marble, but rather its often overlooked cousin, granite.
Woman's World

Simple Tricks for Cleaning Every Room of Your Home in Less Than 30 Minutes

Do you constantly feel like there are not enough hours in the day to do everything you need to do? Is your to-do list more like a constant reminder of what you haven’t managed to get done? Between work, kids, cooking, shopping, exercising, and the rest, it’s no surprise our homes go by the wayside during the week. This often leaves us with a mountain of housework to do on the weekends but, when we lead such busy lives, the last thing we want to do is waste our weekends or our days off cleaning.
Save Over 70% During Pottery Barn's Labor Day Warehouse Sale

It's really hard not to love Pottery Barn. And it's really, ​really​ hard not to love Pottery Barn when they're offering such an outrageously good Labor Day weekend sale. Shop 30 of our favorites below (just wait until you see these steep discounts) and make sure to check out our full Labor Day sales guide for all the hottest weekend deals.
4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000

This STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built~in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk~in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed/playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!
This New Rug Trend Is Affordable, Stylish, and Easy to Incorporate into Any Decor Style

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When designers and DIYers alike find a furnishing that’s sophisticated, complements a number of aesthetics, and is extremely durable, they become fans for life. From all of my reporting and scouting on home decor over the past few years, I can tell you with total confidence that that’s exactly how the design world at large feels about natural fiber rugs made of jute and sisal.
6 Easiest Ways To Clean Wicker Furniture

Whether your wicker furniture is made from natural materials (such as rattan or sea grass) or synthetic elements (a processed version usually made with resins), you want to care for it regularly. Dirt can build up in all those crevices, and the longer you ignore it the harder it becomes to remove. Additionally, indoor wicker furniture needs a vacuuming with the brush attachment about once a month to stay tidy, suggests Wicker Living. You'll find more natural wicker inside because the substance offers elasticity, making it comfortable. It's also less durable outside, where direct sunlight, rain, pollen, etc. wear it down, making slats crack and unravel (via Sunniland Patio).

