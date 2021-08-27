Cancel
Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.

