Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

If you are proud to be a Minnesotan, it is time to stand up a little taller because there are a ton of foods that were created right here in our great state. Yes, SPAM and the Honeycrisp apple are on the list but there are a bunch of other foods that I had no idea were part of our history. Quite a few are STILL being made in Minnesota today. Check out the list below to see a few foods that Minnesota is proud to have as part of our history.