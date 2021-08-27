Projections, predictions and picks: A deep dive into the SEC by CBS Sports

Georgia: The Bulldogs' path to Atlanta is as smooth as any in the country, which not only should allow them to be at 100% when they stroll into Mercedes-Benz Stadium but develop the depth needed for a national title run at the end of the season. Daniels will actually get a chance to run second-year Todd Monken's full offense, and coach Kirby Smart's defense will be one of the best in the nation. That defense will be more than enough to shut down the SEC West champion -- no matter who -- in Atlanta. -- Sallee (also Patterson)