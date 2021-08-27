The Quintessential Party in the Park

One of the signs that summer is surely here is a group of people gathered together in a local park with music wafting through the air and a grill sizzling with food to share. A few paces over, blankets are spread and friends are having a picnic feast. These sights and sounds remind us that public parks are the backyard that belongs to all of us. For families, it’s an easy location for a reunion. The splash pads, the grill and even public restrooms cover the basics — all that’s left is to plan the party food. After a long year apart, the park becomes a backdrop for reaffirming the connections that sustain us and the simple joy of being in the company of our family and friends.