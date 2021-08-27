Advocates Call For State, Federal Action After Supreme Court Blocks CDC Eviction Protections

The U.S. Supreme Court brought an end to President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium extension last week, putting millions of renters at risk of being homeless. It was recently estimated by investment bank Goldman Sachs that 750,000 American renters could be evicted by the end of the year if no help is given. But any action on a national scale to either extend the eviction moratorium or provide aid to the millions of renters must come from Congress after the Supreme Court ruling.