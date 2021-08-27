Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Advocates Call For State, Federal Action After Supreme Court Blocks CDC Eviction Protections

By Bennett Leckrone
marylandmatters.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal leaders and advocates are calling for state and congressional action on evictions after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked federal protections for tenants Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued limited eviction protections based on COVID-19 transmission levels earlier this month after more sweeping protections expired at the end of July. President Biden acknowledged at the time that the emergency protections would be “likely to face obstacles,” since the Supreme Court had previously indicated that Congress would need to pass any future protections.

