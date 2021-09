The majority of Texas Democrats returned from their stay in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Aug. 23 after breaking quorum over a month ago in an attempt to block the passage of Senate Bill 1, a controversial voting security bill. With this return to quorum, the Texas House has once again returned to work on passing Senate Bill 1 and the 16 other items on Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda. With less than two weeks left of the 30-day special session, it remains to be seen if the Texas Legislature will accomplish goals set forth by Abbott.