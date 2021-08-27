The End of Summer Feels Like Family Reunion Day at the Lake

Lake View is marking the unofficial end of summer with a schedule of family friendly events through the weekend. On Saturday, the Lake View Community Club is inviting local artists of all ages to help decorate the downtown with prizes awarded for the top drawings. From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., participants can “Chalk the Walk” along Main Street with judging taking place shortly before noon. Black Hawk Bucks, which can be spent at local businesses, will be presented to the top entries. The final farmers market for the season takes place at the same time, and families are encouraged to pick up some locally sourced fruits, vegetables, crafts and more. Saturday is also the last day the Lake View Historical Museum will be open. Participants can stop by the museum from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to learn more about the community and surrounding area’s rich history. On Sunday, bicyclists can join in the Rock & Ride around Black Hawk Lake, with registration from noon to 1 p.m. at the Bar.