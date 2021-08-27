The End of Summer Feels Like Family Reunion Day at the Lake
This essay is part of our Quintessential Party in the Park package. Read more stories and get outdoor recipes and tips here. It is just a scrap of t-shirt now, but this bit of red and white fabric holds a long-loved memory of family reunions past. Family Reunion Day always started with a road trip, where I oversaw the music. I thumbed through my father’s leatherette cassette tape storage case trying to find the right selection to set the mood. My fingers traced the sharp square edges of the cases — The Isley Brothers, The Manhattans, Atlantic Starr, The Stylistics, The Spinners — all our favorites were there. My goal was to keep the energy up, so my parents, who probably worked an overnight shift hours before, would stay awake, and my younger brother, smushed in the backseat next to a giant cooler, wouldn’t keep asking “are we there yet?”www.foodnetwork.com
