Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter
We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0