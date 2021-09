England Under-21 star Conor Gallagher wants to emulate Mason Mount’s rapid rise to the top.The Chelsea midfielder – on loan at Crystal Palace – feels Mount is the perfect example to follow.Mount was a key player for England at Euro 2020, playing five times as they lost the final to Italy on penalties, despite being forced to self-isolate with Ben Chilwell after the pair came into close contact with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour who tested positive for Covid-19.The 22-year-old has also become integral to Chelsea under Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel, winning the Champions League last season, and Gallagher...