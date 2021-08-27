Flood Advisory issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 629 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Reading, Wyomissing, Hamburg, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, Womelsdorf, Wernersville, Robesonia, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Bernville, and Strausstown. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 35.