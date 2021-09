MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health care leaders say they’re struggling right now with the surge from the COVID-19 delta variant. As hospital beds continue to fill up, the strain on the system is affecting both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients. State data shows the surge is smaller as of yet than previous ones during the pandemic. But Kate Mudrey-Wilsman, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, says the patients she’s treating are younger than they’ve ever been — and being hospitalized for longer. She says every COVID-19 patient in her ICU is unvaccinated, except one. “It’s not anything that we can see...