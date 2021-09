Niagara County resident Michael Kislack has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Firemen’s Home. Kislack has been a member of the North Tonawanda-based St. Johnsburg Fire Company for almost 32 years, and a member of FASNY for 30 years. Currently he serves as a member of the association's recruitment and retention committee.