In the quaint little town of Wescott, Wisc., sits the home of late Army General Robert W. Cone and his widow, Mrs. Jill Cone. General Cone assumed command of the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) in April of 2011 after he was promoted to the rank of four-star general. Four months after his promotion to four-start general, Cone was diagnosed with cancer. He retired in 2014, passed away on Sept. 19, 2016, and laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, Va., on Dec. 9, 2016.