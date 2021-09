A coalition of environmental groups is sponsoring a photo contest of a greenway once slated to be the Route 53 extension in Lake County. Entries must be received on or before Sept. 30. Prizes up to $400 will be awarded. The competition is restricted to amateur photographers. Entry fee is $10. Photos must be taken within the corridor, which has several available public places. Winning images will be displayed at the Adler Arts Center in Libertyville, Nov. 1-19. Photos will be shared on the Lake County chapter of the Sierra Club, Lake County Audubon Society and Openlands websites. Visit webhttps://openlands.org/route-53-fields-of-vision-photo-contest/for a map of the area, links to register and submit photos and other information.