Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Charles by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Southern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Clinton Fort Washington... Rosaryville Marlton... Saint Charles Accokeek... Bryans Road Brandywine... Baden Pomfret... Northwood White Plains... Cheltenham This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Mattawoman Creek in Pinefield Poplar Hill Road at Zekiah Swamp Run Acton Lane at Mattawoman Creek Bumpy Oak Road at Mattawoman Creek Pomfret Road at Mattawoman Creek Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Washington, MD
City
Pomfret, MD
City
Waldorf, MD
City
Accokeek, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Charles County, MD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Area#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy