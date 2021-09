Shoppers could use “buy now, pay later” when purchasing their next holiday.Buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Laybuy said firms from the travel and leisure sectors such as easyJet and booking.com are among new additions to an initiative for people using its app.Customers can pay in six instalments, interest-free, at more than 5,000 online stores across retail, with brands such as Amazon eBay, Asos and Nike also included, Laybuy said.Shoppers need to sign up to Laybuy and download the app, where they can search for brands within the shop directory on their smartphone or tablet.They can then select the...