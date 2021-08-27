Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

PAWS Act designed to help veterans with PTSD get service dogs signed into law

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that between 11 and 20 percent of vets who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, there's a new law that will make it easier for veterans suffering from PTSD to get a service dog. It comes at a time where veterans with invisible war wounds are still struggling to get their needs recognized.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dogs#Veteran#Wggb Wshm Rrb#Marine#The Va Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
Country
Iraq
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy