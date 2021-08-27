PAWS Act designed to help veterans with PTSD get service dogs signed into law
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that between 11 and 20 percent of vets who served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, there's a new law that will make it easier for veterans suffering from PTSD to get a service dog. It comes at a time where veterans with invisible war wounds are still struggling to get their needs recognized.www.westernmassnews.com
