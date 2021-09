Boris Johnson has said that the UK evacuation operation at Kabul airport will continue despite today’s suicide bomb attack.Speaking in Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee, the prime minister denounced the double bombing as “despicable” but insisted UK forces would not cut short their operations in response.“We are able to continue with the programme in the way we have been running it, according to the timetable that we have got, and that is what we are going to do,” he said.Mr Johnson confirmed that members of the US military were among the dead...