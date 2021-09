As markets and the broader economy continues to try to gauge the impact of the delta variant, Jim Cramer said investors now must confront a market that can change on a dime. "Most markets do not change their stripes in 10 minutes. This market is not like most markets. It started out with a refreshing change of the semiconductors and tech leading and retail following, and then devolved into the fertilizers at the helm and a bedraggled group of disparate stocks not far behind,' Cramer wrote on Real Money Friday.