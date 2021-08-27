Cancel
Restaurants

Gasolina Cafe

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You simply won’t find many better breakfast spots in The Valley than Gasolina. This tiny Spanish cafe in Woodland Hills feels like a too-cute-to-be-real cafe where sitcom characters congregate to at the end of each episode. With a bright, cozy dining room, It’s the kind of place you could hang out in for several hours and not even realize it - particularly when the food hitting the table is so good. We love the breakfast sandwich topped with jamon serrano and the sweetly refreshing strawberry gazpacho. The star of the show, however, will always be the patatas bravas. It’s slightly spicy, properly crisp, and easily our favorite version in town.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
#Woodland Hills#Food Drink#Gasolina Cafe#Spanish
