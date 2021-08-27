Gasolina Cafe

The night before we last-updated our Beverly Hills guide, a friend who lives and works in the neighborhood made it clear that she’s practically having a romantic affair with a sandwich shop on Little Santa Monica Blvd. They make their own focaccia, and the way the garlic mayo on the BLT oozes into that focaccia had apparently captivated her. That sandwich shop is called Bread Head, and we rushed over to try it for ourselves the next day. We too were swooned - not just by that BLT, but by the Waygu roast beef with stracchino and horseradish aioli. Two guys who used to cook at Trois Mec are behind the counter, and we recommend stopping by as soon as you can. Just know, they’re only open from 11-5 on weekdays, and unless you’re especially famished, you won’t need to order more than a half-sandwich.